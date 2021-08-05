Recap: Hecla Mining Q2 Earnings

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) moved higher by 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 500.00% year over year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $217,983,000 higher by 31.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $208,730,000.

Guidance

Hecla Mining hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Hecla Mining hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.hecla-mining.com%2F&eventid=3190524&sessionid=1&key=9E67287A786A4FA2AC9BAFEDA3EB30E7®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $9.44

52-week low: $4.32

Price action over last quarter: down 12.09%

Company Description

Hecla Mining Co produces and explores silver, gold, lead, and zinc. Its main silver mines include Idaho-based Lucky Friday and Greens Creek in Alaska. Hecla acquired 100% of the Greens Creek from Rio Tinto in April 2008, after holding a 29% interest for 20 years. The acquisition doubled the company's silver production. The operating business segments are the Greens Creek unit, the Lucky Friday unit, the Casa Berardi unit, the San Sebastian unit, and the Nevada Operations unit.