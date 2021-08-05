Walker & Dunlop: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 11.28% year over year to $1.73, which missed the estimate of $2.04.

Revenue of $281,411,000 higher by 11.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $272,970,000.

Guidance

Walker & Dunlop hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Walker & Dunlop hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GUUdAlHzQAK02TFYgzWoew

Price Action

52-week high: $114.77

Company's 52-week low was at $47.03

Price action over last quarter: down 1.92%

Company Overview

Walker & Dunlop Inc is a United States-based commercial real estate finance company. It is principally engaged in originating, selling and servicing a number of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products that are sold under the programs of Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae, and the Federal Housing Administration. The company's products consist of first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans. The company generates majority of total revenue from gains from mortgage banking activities and servicing fees. It conducts business solely in the United States.