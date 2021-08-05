Recap: Murphy Oil Q2 Earnings

Shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 183.10% over the past year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $549,643,000 rose by 159.83% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $576,910,000.

Guidance

Murphy Oil hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.murphyoilcorp.com%2F&eventid=3193317&sessionid=1&key=8DD607A51EFE12A6229E07CA4CA5771E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $25.97

Company's 52-week low was at $7.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.93%

Company Profile

Murphy Oil is an independent exploration and production company developing unconventional resources in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2020, the company reported net proven reserves of 715 million barrels of oil equivalent. Consolidated production averaged 174.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, at a ratio of 66% oil and natural gas liquids and 34% natural gas.