Recap: Prestige Consumer Q1 Earnings

Shares of Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 32.56% over the past year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $0.87.

Revenue of $269,181,000 rose by 17.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $232,440,000.

Outlook

Prestige Consumer Healthcare raised FY22 EPS guidance from $3.58 to $3.90 and sales forecast from $957 million-$962 million to $1.045 billion or more.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r7g63yha

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $53.88

52-week low: $32.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.36%

Company Description

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is an American company that distributes branded over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products to mass merchandisers, drugstores, convenience stores, supermarkets, and e-commerce channels. The firm's major brands include BC/Goody's, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, Dramamine, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Monistat, Nix, and Summer's Eve. The company's portfolio includes branded products in women's health, gastrointestinal, analgesics, eye and ear care, dermatological products, oral care, skincare, sleep aids, and cough and cold. Prestige has customers in the United States, Canada, and Australia.