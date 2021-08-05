Recap: Amarin Q2 Earnings
Shares of Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 100.00% over the past year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of ($0.03).
Revenue of $154,488,000 higher by 14.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $153,760,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Amarin Corp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 05, 2021
Time: 07:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2037/42077
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $9.25
Company's 52-week low was at $3.36
Price action over last quarter: down 12.18%
Company Description
Amarin Corp PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Its lead product includes Vascepa.
