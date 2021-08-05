 Skip to main content

Recap: Amarin Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Shares of Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% over the past year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $154,488,000 higher by 14.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $153,760,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Amarin Corp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2037/42077

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.25

Company's 52-week low was at $3.36

Price action over last quarter: down 12.18%

Company Description

Amarin Corp PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Its lead product includes Vascepa.

 

