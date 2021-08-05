 Skip to main content

Recap: Oaktree Specialty Lending Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 58.33% over the past year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $65,438,000 up by 90.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $47,960,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Oaktree Specialty Lending hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mbemx3qj

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $6.92

52-week low: $4.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.33%

Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp is a specialty finance company. It provides lending services and invests in small and mid-sized companies. The company's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return by generating current income from debt investments, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from equity investments. Its investments generally range in size from ten million dollars to hundred million dollars and are principally in the form of the first lien, second lien, or collectively, senior secured, and subordinated debt investments, which may also include an equity component made in connection with investments by private equity sponsors.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

