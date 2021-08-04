 Skip to main content

Recap: EOG Resources Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 5:31pm   Comments
Shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 852.17% year over year to $1.73, which beat the estimate of $1.45.

Revenue of $4,139,000,000 rose by 275.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,880,000,000.

Guidance

EOG Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

EOG Resources hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $87.99

52-week low: $31.22

Price action over last quarter: down 15.22%

Company Description

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several U.S. shale plays, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford, and the Bakken. At the end of 2020, it reported net proved reserves of 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 754 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020 at a ratio of 72% oil and natural gas liquids and 28% natural gas.

 

