Recap: HubSpot Q2 Earnings

Shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 26.47% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $310,788,000 higher by 52.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $296,030,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected between $0.42 and $0.44.

Q3 revenue expected between $325,000,000 and $327,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.hubspot.com%2Fevents&eventid=3193034&sessionid=1&key=4BBCB0C1C131308F85A850CCFC87C7D8®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $616.45

Company's 52-week low was at $227.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.95%

Company Overview

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its IPO in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.