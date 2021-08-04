Fox: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.84% over the past year to $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $2,890,000,000 rose by 19.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,750,000,000.

Outlook

Fox hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f7wntwf2

Price Action

52-week high: $44.80

Company's 52-week low was at $24.18

Price action over last quarter: down 6.95%

Company Overview

Fox represents the assets not sold to Disney by the predecessor firm, Twenty First Century Fox. The remaining assets include Fox News, the FOX broadcast network, FS1 and FS2, Fox Business, Big Ten Network, 28 owned and operated local television stations of which 17 are affiliated with the Fox Network, and the Fox Studios lot. The Murdoch family continues to control the successor firm, which represents a large-scale bet on the value of live sports and news in the U.S. market.