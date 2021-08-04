Atmos Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 1.27% over the past year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $605,553,000 higher by 22.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $585,510,000.

Guidance

Atmos Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Atmos Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $107.02

Company's 52-week low was at $84.59

Price action over last quarter: down 4.46%

Company Profile

Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States, serving more than 3 million customers in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. About 70% of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas, including Dallas, and has a 5,700-mile intrastate gas transmission pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.