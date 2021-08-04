Lemonade: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 49.15% over the past year to ($0.90), which missed the estimate of ($0.89).

Revenue of $28,200,000 decreased by 5.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $26,800,000.

Guidance

Lemonade hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $123,000,000 and $125,000,000.

Technicals

52-week high: $188.30

Company's 52-week low was at $44.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.53%

Company Overview

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes.