Recap: McKesson Q1 Earnings

Shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.72% year over year to $5.56, which beat the estimate of $4.17.

Revenue of $62,674,000,000 up by 12.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $59,990,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $19.80 and $20.40.

McKesson hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

Price Action

52-week high: $206.53

52-week low: $141.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.93%

Company Description

McKesson Corp is the largest leading third-party logistics providers. The company is engaged in wholesale pharmaceutical and medical products sourcing, distribution and dispensing, contract manufacturing, and related IT services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies in North America, Europe, and Canada. Through acquisition and joint ventures McKesson also runs the fourth- largest pharmacy chain and provides technology and consulting services to manufacturers, pharmacies, physician offices, surgery centers, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare businesses.