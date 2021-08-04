Recap: Barrett Business Services Q2 Earnings

Shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 48.34% over the past year to $2.24, which beat the estimate of $1.50.

Revenue of $233,203,000 up by 16.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $224,150,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45854/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $79.73

Company's 52-week low was at $47.90

Price action over last quarter: down 6.55%

Company Overview

Barrett Business Services Inc is a provider of payroll administrative services and staffing services. The company categories of services include professional employer services and staffing. Professional employer services offer payroll management, payroll taxes services, and workers' compensation coverage solutions, as well as workforce management services, including hiring and termination of employees. Staffing offers temporary staffing services, as well as contract staffing, long-term or indefinite on-site management, and direct placement services. The company operates in the United States of America. It generates maximum revenue from the Professional employer service fees.