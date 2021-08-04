RE/MAX Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 65.79% year over year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.56.
Revenue of $77,246,000 rose by 47.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $76,380,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
RE/MAX Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $43.85
Company's 52-week low was at $29.40
Price action over last quarter: down 5.37%
Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. The company recruits and retains agents and sells franchises. It operates a business in four reportable segments which are Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds and Other.
