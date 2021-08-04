RE/MAX Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 65.79% year over year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $77,246,000 rose by 47.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $76,380,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

RE/MAX Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $43.85

Company's 52-week low was at $29.40

Price action over last quarter: down 5.37%

Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. The company recruits and retains agents and sells franchises. It operates a business in four reportable segments which are Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds and Other.