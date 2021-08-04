 Skip to main content

Recap: Arlo Technologies Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 4:58pm   Comments
Shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 87.10% year over year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $98,571,000 higher by 47.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $86,890,000.

Outlook

Arlo Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $(0.19)-$(0.12) vs $(0.03) Estimate, Sales $100M-$110M vs $117.7M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.arlo.com%2F&eventid=3191059&sessionid=1&key=1B490250C288E3EADB18656FDA189EA6&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $10.49

Company's 52-week low was at $4.29

Price action over last quarter: down 7.73%

Company Profile

Arlo Technologies Inc is engaged in the provision of security and video monitoring solutions for homes and businesses. Its product portfolio comprises Arlo Security Camera, Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, Arlo Pro, Arlo Baby, Arlo Audio Doorbell and Arlo Chime, and Arlo Security Light. The company conducts its business across three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, Middle-East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from the Americas.

 

