 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lincoln National: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 4:58pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 226.80% over the past year to $3.17, which beat the estimate of $2.35.

Revenue of $4,903,000,000 up by 16.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,720,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $71.68

52-week low: $29.42

Price action over last quarter: down 8.88%

Company Description

Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, wirehouses, and banks. Lincoln also owns and operates 15 radio stations it acquired as part of the 2006 merger with Jefferson-Pilot Financial.

 

Related Articles (LNC)

A Look Into Lincoln National's Price Over Earnings
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Analyst Ratings For Lincoln National
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings