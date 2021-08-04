Lincoln National: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 226.80% over the past year to $3.17, which beat the estimate of $2.35.
Revenue of $4,903,000,000 up by 16.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,720,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $71.68
52-week low: $29.42
Price action over last quarter: down 8.88%
Company Description
Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, wirehouses, and banks. Lincoln also owns and operates 15 radio stations it acquired as part of the 2006 merger with Jefferson-Pilot Financial.
