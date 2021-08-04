Lincoln National: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 226.80% over the past year to $3.17, which beat the estimate of $2.35.

Revenue of $4,903,000,000 up by 16.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,720,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $71.68

52-week low: $29.42

Price action over last quarter: down 8.88%

Company Description

Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, wirehouses, and banks. Lincoln also owns and operates 15 radio stations it acquired as part of the 2006 merger with Jefferson-Pilot Financial.