Qorvo: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 88.67% year over year to $2.83, which beat the estimate of $2.45.

Revenue of $1,110,000,000 higher by 40.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,080,000,000.

Outlook

Qorvo Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $3.24 At The Mid Point vs $3.02 Estimate, Sales $1.235B-$1.265B vs $1.21B Est.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $201.68

52-week low: $112.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.15%

Company Profile

Qorvo represents the combined entity of RF Micro Devices and TriQuint Semiconductor, which merged with one another in January 2015. The company specializes in radio frequency filters, power amplifiers, and front-end modules used in many of the world's most advanced smartphones. Qorvo also has a suite of products sold into a variety of nonsmartphone end markets, such as wireless base stations, cable TV and networking equipment, and infrastructure and military applications.