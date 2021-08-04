Inogen: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 83.33% over the past year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $101,563,000 higher by 41.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $88,750,000.

Outlook

Inogen hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Inogen hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/inogen/mediaframe/45818/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $80.72

Company's 52-week low was at $26.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.96%

Company Profile

Inogen Inc is a medical technology company that develops and manufactures portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver oxygen therapy to patients with chronic respiratory conditions. Its key product, the Inogen One system, is a lightweight alternative to traditional, stationary oxygen concentrator systems and oxygen tanks. The firm sells its products to home medical equipment providers and also rents products directly to patients. The majority of rental revenue comes from Medicare service reimbursement programs. Internationally, Inogen sells its products through distributors or large gas companies and home oxygen providers. Inogen generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.