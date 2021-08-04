Recap: Axcelis Technologies Q2 Earnings

Shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 41.03% year over year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $147,274,000 up by 19.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $137,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Axcelis Sees Q3 2021 Revs ~$170M Vs $141.7M Est

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $50.21

52-week low: $20.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.79%

Company Overview

Axcelis Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. In addition to equipment, the company provide aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training.