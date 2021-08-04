Recap: Rapid7 Q2 Earnings

Shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 40.00% year over year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $126,421,000 higher by 27.81% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $122,600,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8stphup2

Price Action

52-week high: $117.31

Company's 52-week low was at $56.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 54.85%

Company Overview

Rapid7 Inc is a provider of security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an active approach to cyber security. The company combines security data and analytics platform that provides solutions to cyber security that enables organizations to find and eliminate critical weaknesses and detect attacks in their information technology (IT) environments. Its products include Nexpose, Metasploit, Appspider and UserInsight. The firm serves various industries including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media, and entertainment. Geographically, it operates in the region of North America and derives revenue from maintenance and support service and by offering of other professional services.