Alamo Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 85.85% over the past year to $1.97, which beat the estimate of $1.57.

Revenue of $347,550,000 up by 29.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $311,830,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Alamo Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $165.97

52-week low: $97.52

Price action over last quarter: down 13.38%

Company Overview

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacturing of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, leaf collection equipment, pothole patchers, zero-turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts. The company's reportable segments are Industrial and Agricultural segments. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Industrial segment. Geographically, the company generates most of the revenue from the United States.