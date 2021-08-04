Alamo Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 85.85% over the past year to $1.97, which beat the estimate of $1.57.
Revenue of $347,550,000 up by 29.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $311,830,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Alamo Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Price Action
52-week high: $165.97
52-week low: $97.52
Price action over last quarter: down 13.38%
Company Overview
Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacturing of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, leaf collection equipment, pothole patchers, zero-turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts. The company's reportable segments are Industrial and Agricultural segments. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Industrial segment. Geographically, the company generates most of the revenue from the United States.
