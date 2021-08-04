 Skip to main content

Electronic Arts: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 4:23pm   Comments
Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) moved higher after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 43.20% year over year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $1,336,000,000 declined by 8.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,280,000,000.

Guidance

Electronic Arts hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.ea.com%2F&eventid=3193183&sessionid=1&key=BBFC3F8B49F09B779F72CA5FF6BDC349&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $150.30

Company's 52-week low was at $110.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.15%

Company Profile

EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile. The firm owns number of large franchises, including Madden, FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Mass Effect, Dragon's Age, and Need for Speed.

 

