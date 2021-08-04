International Money Express Raises FY21 Revenue Expectations After Q2 Earnings Topper
- International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 37.2% year-on-year to $116.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $105.96 million.
- Net money transfer transactions increased 33.4% Y/Y to 10.1 million, coupled with a 53.2% Y/Y increase in total principal sent.
- The average principal sent per transaction increased 14.8% Y/Y to $432. Active customers grew 22.9% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.39 beat the analyst consensus of $0.27.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 50 basis points to 19.9%, driven primarily by revenue growth offset by increases in salaries and service charges from agents and banks.
- IMXI held $139.7 million in cash and equivalents.
- The ability to continue to capture share in the face of a strengthening remittance market indicates the effectiveness of its omnichannel strategy, CEO Robert Lisy stated.
- Outlook: International Money Express raised FY21 revenue guidance from the previous $414 million - $421 million to $441 million - $450 million above the analyst consensus of $420.39 million. It expects to generate an adjusted net income of $51 million - $53 million.
- Price action: IMXI shares traded higher by 3.84% at $16.51 on the last check Wednesday.
