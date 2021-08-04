 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 12:59pm   Comments
Share:
Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook
  • Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMRreported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%.
  • Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4% Y/Y), Systems & Software $693 million (+21.8% Y/Y), Climate Technologies $1.27 billion (+30.7% Y/Y) and Tools & Home Products $489 million (+36.9% Y/Y).
  • The revenue increase was driven by strength across commercial and residential markets and a sharp recovery in core North American process automation markets. By geography, the Americas grew 18%, Europe improved 13%, Asia, Middle East & Africa grew 11%, China increased 7%.
  • The gross margin expanded by 90 bps to 42.2%. Adjusted EBIT Margin expanded by 310 bps to 18.4%.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $1.09 from $0.80 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $0.97.
  • Emerson Electric generated cash from operating activities $1.11 billion, compared to $842 million a year ago. Free cash flow of $977 million, resulting in FCF conversion of 154%.
  • Backlog for Automation Solutions increased $200 million compared to the prior quarter to $5.5 billion. Commercial & Residential Solutions ended the quarter with a $1.1 billion backlog.
  • FY21 Outlook: Emerson Electric expects net sales growth of 9%-10% (up from prior 6%-9%), with underlying sales growth of 5%-6% (prior 3%-6%).
  • It expects GAAP EPS of $3.78-$3.80 (prior $3.55-$3.65), and Adjusted EPS of $4.06-$4.08 (prior $3.85-$3.95), versus the consensus of $3.94.
  • It sees an Operating Cash Flow of $3.6 billion (prior ~$3.3 billion) with Free Cash Flow of $3.0 billion (previous ~$2.7 billion).
  • It expects the operational, supply chain, and materials inflation environment to remain challenging through the remainder of the fiscal year.
  • Price action: EMR shares are trading lower by 0.58% at $100.59 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EMR)

Emerson Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Emerson To Sell Daniel Measurement And Control Business To Turnspire Capital Partners For Undisclosed Terms
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 29
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com