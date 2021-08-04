Looking into LRAD's Return on Capital Employed

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q3, LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) earned $520.00 thousand, a 175.04% increase from the preceding quarter. LRAD also posted a total of $12.63 million in sales, a 57.29% increase since Q1. In Q1, LRAD brought in $8.03 million in sales but lost $693.00 thousand in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in LRAD's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, LRAD posted an ROCE of 0.01%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows LRAD is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In LRAD's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

LRAD reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.01/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.02/share.