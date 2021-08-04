Recap: Virtu Financial Q2 Earnings

Shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) decreased 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 63.58% over the past year to $0.63, which missed the estimate of $0.81.

Revenue of $548,965,000 decreased by 39.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $381,030,000.

Outlook

Virtu Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.virtu.com%2F&eventid=3193582&sessionid=1&key=188641A910365166356EF53222E19899®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $32.35

Company's 52-week low was at $21.03

Price action over last quarter: down 10.20%

Company Profile

Virtu Financial Inc is a leading technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the global financial markets. The company's operating segment includes Market Making; Execution Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Market Making segment. The Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures and options markets across global equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Ireland; Singapore; Canada; Australia and Other Countries.