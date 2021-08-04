Surgery Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) fell 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% over the past year to $0.00, which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $543,300,000 rose by 45.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $538,300,000.

Outlook

Surgery Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Surgery Partners hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.surgerypartners.com/investor-overview

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $69.58

Company's 52-week low was at $15.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.78%

Company Profile

Surgery Partners Inc is one of the few remaining independent ambulatory surgery center operators in the U.S. with national scale. The firm operates surgical facilities in approximately 30 states in partnership with physician groups and larger local healthcare systems. While surgical procedures drive a majority of the firm's revenue, the company also operates a clinical lab, urgent care facilities, and a handful of physician practices to provide additional healthcare services within the communities it serves. It operates in two segments: Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services out of which the Surgical Facility Services segment accounts for the majority of revenue.