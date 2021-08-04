Recap: Chimera Investment Q2 Earnings

Shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 68.75% over the past year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $172,067,000 rose by 47.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $128,310,000.

Guidance

Chimera Investment hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Chimera Investment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chimerareit.com%2Fwebsites%2Fchimera%2FEnglish%2F5200%2Fevents.html&eventid=3321712&sessionid=1&key=9B4BD30C87461E5988FE0C182E4C714E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $15.77

Company's 52-week low was at $8.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.94%

Company Overview

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. These investments include a variety of government-sponsored agency residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate-related securities. Agency mortgage-backed securities represent the largest share of this portfolio, while subprime residential mortgage loans and non-agency RMBS also make up substantial shares. A significant percentage of these securities are backed by properties in California. Chimera generates nearly all of its income from interest payments derived from its investments.