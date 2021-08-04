United Fire Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 234.62% over the past year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $244,412,000 decreased by 17.93% year over year, which missed the estimate of $278,440,000.

Guidance

United Fire Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

United Fire Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ufcs/mediaframe/45555/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $36.40

Company's 52-week low was at $18.83

Price action over last quarter: down 24.47%

Company Description

United Fire Group Inc is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The company's only operating segment being property and casualty insurance, which includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance. The primary source of revenue is premiums and investment income.