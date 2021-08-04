Recap: Spirit AeroSystems Q2 Earnings

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 86.40% year over year to ($0.31), which beat the estimate of ($0.72).

Revenue of $1,002,000,000 higher by 55.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $958,950,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/spr/mediaframe/45887/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $53.63

Company's 52-week low was at $17.26

Price action over last quarter: down 2.49%

Company Overview

Spirit AeroSystems designs and manufactures aerostructures, particularly fuselages, for commercial and military aircraft. The company was spun out of Boeing in 2005, and the firm is the largest independent supplier of aerostructures. Boeing and Airbus are the firms and its primary customers, Boeing composes roughly 80% of annual revenue and Airbus composes roughly 15% of revenue. The company is highly exposed to Boeing's 737 program, which generally accounts for about half of the company's revenue.