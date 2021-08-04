Recap: Physicians Realty Trust Q2 Earnings

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.70% year over year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $112,925,000 higher by 3.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $111,940,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/prt/mediaframe/45631/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $20.13

52-week low: $16.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.08%

Company Description

Physicians Realty Trust is a company belonging to the United States healthcare sector. It acquires, develops and leases healthcare properties to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, physician group practice clinics, ambulatory surgery centres and specialty hospitals. The company also alternatively invests in life science facilities, assisted living and independent senior living facilities.