Recap: International Money Q2 Earnings

Shares of International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 39.29% year over year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $116,747,000 up by 37.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $105,960,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7uot26qy

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $18.69

52-week low: $13.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.69%

Company Description

International Money Express Inc is a processor of money transfer services in the USA to the Latin America corridor (LAC). The company offers services in approximately 50 states and Latin American countries. Computer and telephone-based options are available for convenient wire transfers. The company offers wire transfer, money order, Foreign exchange, and cash checking services, while the majority of the revenue is derived from wire transfer and money order fees.