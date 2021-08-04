Marcus: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 51.09% over the past year to ($0.67), which beat the estimate of ($0.76).

Revenue of $92,547,000 higher by 1442.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $83,530,000.

Looking Ahead

Marcus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hw37cnox

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $24.71

52-week low: $6.84

Price action over last quarter: down 17.47%

Company Profile

Marcus Corp is engaged in two business segments, which are Theatres and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatre segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and Ohio, a family entertainment center in Wisconsin and a retail center in Missouri; Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska and manages full-service hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, California, and North Carolina. It generates maximum revenue from the Theatres segment.