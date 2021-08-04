Recap: Sony Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 11.49% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.03.

Revenue of $20,537,000,000 up by 12.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,800,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $113.50

Company's 52-week low was at $91.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.05%

Company Profile

Sony Group Corp is a conglomerate with consumer electronics roots, which not only designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment and devices, but also is engaged in content businesses, such as console and mobile games, music, and movies. Sony is a global top company of CMOS image sensors, game consoles, professional broadcasting cameras, and music publishing, and is one of the top players on digital cameras, wireless earphones, recorded music, and movies, and so on. Sony's business portfolio is well diversified with six major business segments. The company fully consolidated Sony Financial in September 2020, which provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other financial services.