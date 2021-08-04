 Skip to main content

Recap: Vulcan Materials Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1.88% year over year to $1.57, which missed the estimate of $1.69.

Revenue of $1,361,000,000 higher by 2.87% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,380,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vulcanmaterials.com%2F&eventid=3320776&sessionid=1&key=226AB1DD6BE829E869211999B84143B2&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $194.17

52-week low: $115.62

Price action over last quarter: down 4.49%

Company Profile

Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2020, Vulcan sold 208 million tons of aggregates, 12 million tons of asphalt mix, and 3 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company had more than 16 billion tons of aggregates reserves.

 

