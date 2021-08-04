Recap: Charles River Q2 Earnings

Shares of Charles River (NYSE:CRL) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 65.19% year over year to $2.61, which beat the estimate of $2.38.

Revenue of $914,607,000 rose by 33.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $880,650,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $10.10 and $10.35.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,523,000,000 and $3,582,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/56n4zx8c

Price Action

52-week high: $412.05

Company's 52-week low was at $197.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.13%

Company Description

Charles River Laboratories was founded in 1947 and is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. The company's research model & services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing, which breeds and delivers animal research models with specific genetic characteristics for preclinical studies around the world. The discovery & safety assessment segment includes services required to take a drug through the early development process, including discovery services. The manufacturing support segment includes microbial solutions, which provides in vitro (non-animal) testing products, biologics testing services, and avian vaccine services.