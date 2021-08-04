Belden: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 163.04% year over year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $601,974,000 up by 41.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $542,760,000.

Outlook

Belden hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Belden hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.belden.com%2F&eventid=3194294&sessionid=1&key=82E461049D45ED6E08F25A76C6A006FD®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $55.16

52-week low: $28.55

Price action over last quarter: down 2.98%

Company Description

Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products.