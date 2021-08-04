MGP Ingredients: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 135.19% over the past year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $0.59.
Revenue of $174,939,000 higher by 89.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $145,330,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
MGP Ingredients hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 04, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://ir.mgpingredients.com/events-and-presentations
Technicals
52-week high: $76.68
Company's 52-week low was at $34.43
Price action over last quarter: down 3.94%
Company Overview
MGP Ingredients Inc is a producer and supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. MGP also produces high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. It operates in two segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. Distillery Products provides distillery co-products, such as distillers feed, fuel grade alcohol, and corn oil: and warehouse services, including barrel put away, storage, and retrieval services. It derives most of its revenue from the Distillery products segment.
