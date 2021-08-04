MGP Ingredients: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 135.19% over the past year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $174,939,000 higher by 89.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $145,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

MGP Ingredients hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.mgpingredients.com/events-and-presentations

Technicals

52-week high: $76.68

Company's 52-week low was at $34.43

Price action over last quarter: down 3.94%

Company Overview

MGP Ingredients Inc is a producer and supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. MGP also produces high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. It operates in two segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. Distillery Products provides distillery co-products, such as distillers feed, fuel grade alcohol, and corn oil: and warehouse services, including barrel put away, storage, and retrieval services. It derives most of its revenue from the Distillery products segment.