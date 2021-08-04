 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MGP Ingredients: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:37am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 135.19% over the past year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $174,939,000 higher by 89.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $145,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

MGP Ingredients hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.mgpingredients.com/events-and-presentations

Technicals

52-week high: $76.68

Company's 52-week low was at $34.43

Price action over last quarter: down 3.94%

Company Overview

MGP Ingredients Inc is a producer and supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. MGP also produces high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. It operates in two segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. Distillery Products provides distillery co-products, such as distillers feed, fuel grade alcohol, and corn oil: and warehouse services, including barrel put away, storage, and retrieval services. It derives most of its revenue from the Distillery products segment.

 

Related Articles (MGPI)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com