Recap: Kraft Heinz Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:38am   Comments
Shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 2.50% year over year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $6,615,000,000 decreased by 0.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,530,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Kraft Heinz hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/giordsyk

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $44.95

52-week low: $28.56

Price action over last quarter: down 5.55%

Company Description

In July 2015, Kraft merged with Heinz to create the third- largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America behind PepsiCo and Nestle and the fifth- largest player in the world. Beyond its namesake brands, the combined firm's portfolio includes Oscar Mayer, Ore-Ida, and Philadelphia. Outside North America, the firm's global reach includes a distribution network in Europe and emerging markets that drive around one fifth of its consolidated sales base, as its products are sold in more than 190 countries and territories.

 

