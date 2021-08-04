Recap: Kraft Heinz Q2 Earnings
Shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 2.50% year over year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.72.
Revenue of $6,615,000,000 decreased by 0.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,530,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Kraft Heinz hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 04, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/giordsyk
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $44.95
52-week low: $28.56
Price action over last quarter: down 5.55%
Company Description
In July 2015, Kraft merged with Heinz to create the third- largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America behind PepsiCo and Nestle and the fifth- largest player in the world. Beyond its namesake brands, the combined firm's portfolio includes Oscar Mayer, Ore-Ida, and Philadelphia. Outside North America, the firm's global reach includes a distribution network in Europe and emerging markets that drive around one fifth of its consolidated sales base, as its products are sold in more than 190 countries and territories.
