CDW: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 29.49% over the past year to $2.02, which beat the estimate of $1.80.

Revenue of $5,146,400,000 rose by 17.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,960,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cdw.com%2F&eventid=3195292&sessionid=1&key=14FA018617D7A393AAD3CA0E665B8C57®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $185.45

Company's 52-week low was at $105.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.35%

Company Description

CDW Corp is a value-added reseller operating in the U.S. (95% of sales) and Canada (5%). The company has more than 100,000 products on its line of cards that range from notebooks to data center software. Roughly half of CDW's revenue comes from midsize and large businesses, with the remaining from small businesses, government agencies, education institutions, and health-care organizations.