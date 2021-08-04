Criteo: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) rose 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 133.33% year over year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $220,233,000 rose by 22.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $208,650,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1274/42221

Price Action

52-week high: $46.65

52-week low: $11.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.12%

Company Profile

Headquartered in Paris, Criteo is one of the leading ad-tech companies in the growing digital ad market. Its technology, mainly the Criteo Engine, allows advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time using retarget digital display ads. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically.