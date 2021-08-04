 Skip to main content

CVS Health: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 8.33% over the past year to $2.42, which beat the estimate of $2.06.

Revenue of $72,616,000,000 rose by 11.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $70,110,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.70 and $7.80.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3193214&sessionid=1&key=081A2966ED1835696EF6A0CFB3A271BA&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $90.61

52-week low: $55.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.70%

Company Profile

Following its acquisition of Aetna in late 2018, CVS Health now provides an even more integrated healthcare-services offering for its members. Legacy CVS combined both the largest pharmacy benefit manager, processing over 2 billion adjusted claims annually, and a sizable pharmacy operation, including nearly 10,000 retail pharmacy locations primarily in the U.S. Adding a managed-care organization with over 23 million medical members gives the company a strong position in the insurance industry and should help CVS better control overall healthcare costs for its clients.

 

