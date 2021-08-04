Recap: Trane Technologies Q2 Earnings

Shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 51.18% over the past year to $1.92, which beat the estimate of $1.89.

Revenue of $3,830,000,000 higher by 22.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,750,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tranetechnologies.com%2F&eventid=3195824&sessionid=1&key=F56CEEAA37CE157D56C6BD7A46159758®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $207.06

Company's 52-week low was at $110.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.54%

Company Profile

Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $12.5 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 70% of its revenue.