Recap: SiteOne Landscape Supply Q2 Earnings

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 47.54% year over year to $2.70, which beat the estimate of $2.37.

Revenue of $1,084,000,000 rose by 32.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,040,000,000.

Outlook

SitOne Landscape Supply raised FY21 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $300 million-$320 million to $335 million-$365 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $206.26

52-week low: $110.41

Price action over last quarter: down 11.20%

Company Description

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is one of the largest suppliers of tools and equipment. The company serves various businesses which include wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers, turf protection products, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals mainly in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes irrigation supplies, fertilizer and herbicides, landscape accessories, nursery goods, natural stones and blocks, outdoor lighting and ice melt products and other products.