Recap: Cedar Fair Q2 Earnings

Shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 55.17% year over year to ($1.04), which beat the estimate of ($1.11).

Revenue of $224,137,000 higher by 3303.23% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $224,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.cedarfair.com%2F&eventid=3192301&sessionid=1&key=C991EFB37D39D890A26E8B54C38480D2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $52.50

52-week low: $22.85

Price action over last quarter: down 12.96%

Company Description

Cedar Fair LP operates amusement park-resorts located in various states across USA and Canada. All their parks have facilities for people from all age groups as well as exciting rides and attractions. The Partnership's portfolio of parks includes Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada's Wonderland, Dorney Park and the Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Michigan's Adventure, Kings Dominion, Carowinds, Worlds of Fun, Knott's Berry Farm, and California's Great America. Other than these parks, the partnership also holds a contract to operate few other parks. Revenues are obtained from amounts paid to gain admission to parks including parking fees, extra-charge attractions, and others.