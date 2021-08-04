Blucora: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1322.22% over the past year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $1.14.

Revenue of $254,312,000 rose by 57.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $252,000,000.

Guidance

Blucora hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Blucora hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9g8wbdrb

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $18.83

52-week low: $8.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.69%

Company Profile

Blucora Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. Its products and services in wealth management and tax preparation, through HD Vest, Inc. and TaxAct, Inc, help consumers to manage their financial lives. The company's operating segment includes Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. It generates maximum revenue from the Wealth Management segment. Geographically, it operates in the United States.