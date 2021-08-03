Recap: Envista Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 630.00% year over year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $740,100,000 rose by 104.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $707,780,000.

Looking Ahead

Envista Sees FY21 Sales $2.8B-$2.9B vs $2.84B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.envistaco.com/events

Technicals

52-week high: $46.52

Company's 52-week low was at $20.97

Price action over last quarter: down 2.36%

Company Overview

Envista Holdings Corp is the United States-based dental products company. It develops, manufactures and markets portfolios of dental consumables, equipment, and services to dental professionals. The company's business consists of two segments comprising Specialty Products and Technologies and Equipment and Consumables.