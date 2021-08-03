Recap: Herbalife Nutrition Q2 Earnings

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) decrease in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 60.00% over the past year to $1.52, which beat the estimate of $1.29.

Revenue of $1,552,000,000 up by 15.22% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,570,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Herbalife Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $4.70-$5.10 Vs $4.93 Est

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i2vguxmi

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $59.00

52-week low: $43.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.04%

Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd is an international nutrition company. The company has five revenue segments: weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature, promotional, and other. The most important segment, weight management, contributing more than 50% of revenue, has as representative products protein drinks, powder, and bars, and herbal tea concentrates, among others. The targeted nutrition segment offers dietary and nutritional supplements rich in herbs, minerals, and vitamins. Energy, sports, and fitness offers energy drinks, while outer nutrition offers facial skin-care, body-care, and hair-care products. Geographically, the main segments are North America, Mexico, South and Central America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and China.