Recap: LivePerson Q2 Earnings

Shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 36.36% over the past year to ($0.30), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $119,605,000 rose by 30.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $113,300,000.

Looking Ahead

LivePerson hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

LivePerson hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45763/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $72.23

Company's 52-week low was at $41.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.27%

Company Profile

LivePerson Inc offers cloud-based platform solutions. It enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging, while leveraging bots and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to increase efficiency. The company has two reportable segments namely Business and Consumer. It generates maximum revenue from the Business segment. The company has a presence in the United Kingdom, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Western Europe.