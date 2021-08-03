ProPetro Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 69.23% over the past year to ($0.08), which missed the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $216,887,000 rose by 104.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $202,780,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

ProPetro Holding hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.99

Company's 52-week low was at $3.58

Price action over last quarter: down 23.99%

Company Overview

ProPetro Holding Corp is a Texas-based oilfield services company. It provides hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The company focused is on Permian Basin. The operating segment of the company are Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Coiled Tubing.